Cowra Show Society committee welcomes new members

The Cowra Show Society has welcomed new members to the committee while acknowledging those who have stood down from the role at its recent annual general meeting. Cowra Show Society President Matt Bohman thanked the committee for their work this year as they worked through COVID issues. "This past year we have once again had to navigate the ups and downs of COVID," he said in his president's report. "We got off to a good start in being able to hold the Dorset Show and things were humming along as the Wine Show was set up and the judging finished and then COVID raised its head." Despite the cancellation of the Cowra Wine Show Public Tasting and Cowra Show, and the postponement of the first Beer and Barbecue Festival, Mr Bohman said the society had been able to use the Pavilion for a variety of events, including as a COVID vaccination clinic. "We have been able to keep some revenue coming in with various uses of the pavilion," he said. "Having the Pavilion and this space allowed us to be part of the effort to help Cowra get vaccinated." He thanked Ian Packer and Graham Eddy for their work in applying for grant money, which has seen the toilets remodeled and upgraded, as well as $33,000 awarded for advertising and marketing as part of the Country Shows Support Package. Three new committee members were welcomed at the AGM - Suzanne Clark, Viv Meiklejohn and Luke O'Reilly. Mrs Clark has worked at various schools across the Cowra shire as a teacher and, as a result, as participated in many events. She has also been on the board of the Cowra Services Club. Mrs Meiklejohn has recently retired after working as a modern history teacher at Cowra High School for more than 40 years. She has a lifelong passion for horses, including riding, breeding, training and competing and has been actively involved in the Show Society alongside husband Chris and her two sons. Mr O'Reilly has been a primary school teacher at St Raphael's for the past 18 years and has a heavy involvement in local sports. Mr Bohman also recognised former committee members Chris Meiklejohn, Lachlan Patterson, Emma Boland and Mitch Dwyer for their contribution to the society during the past few years. "It's been an honour to work with all of you as we have navigated this unprecedented time," he said. READ MORE: 80th anniversary of Woodstock nurse who lost her life on Bangka Island Cowra RSL sub-Branch acknowledges National Servicemen's Day Cowra nurses join statewide strike calling for staffing ratios Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/4802e718-2aa4-4975-856e-034665260754.jpg/r323_894_4032_2990_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg