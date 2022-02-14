sport, local-sport,

Nick Murphy has guided Western to its first Laurie Daley Cup victory, starring throughout a thrilling second-half in the Rams' 30-20 win over Riverina at Grenfell on Sunday. The Orange CYMS halfback scored one try, laid on another for skipper Lachlan Lawson and produced a thumping kick for touch that gifted the Rams valuable territory, yardage Kurt Hancock's men then turned into points to help turn a narrow, two-point advantage at the break into what would be a match-winning 24-8 lead for the home side. Riverina fought back and scored two tries within a couple of minutes of each other - the second an 80-metre pearler finished off by backrower Joseph Roddy - certainly had Western's bench on the edge of its seat. But a late four-pointer to fullback Tyrone Tattersall capped Western's maiden win of the 2022 under 18s country championships. On top of his try and try-assist, Murphy sliced through for a couple of line-breaks and booted four goals in a well-rounded outing for the star half. Rams coach Kurt Hancock was full of praise for his side's spine, with the dual threat at dummy half - Aidan Bermingham and then Mick Smith off the bench - playing particularly well, too. "He's playing some good footy, Nick is, and Tyrone Tattersall got into the game today too. We had some good shape there on the left. All of a sudden we're talking about spine doing some good things, and if they're positive nine times out of 10 you're going to be winning the game," Hancock said. "It was a step in the right direction. Every problem they threw at us we solved as a team. It's a tough age group. It's really level pegging, but if we can play flat and fast and support the ball, we showed we're a real handful." It wasn't all smooth sailing as mistakes continued to plague the Andrew Johns Cup side during their 20-18 defeat. As they did in first round, the Rams looked good for the first five minutes, but then a string of penalties turned the game on its head. "We turned the ball over too much and gave them too much possession and essentially handed them a 14-point lead and in that competition it's a bit hard to crawl back from that," Rams coach Tony Woolnough said. The Rams found themselves down 20-6 with 20 minutes to play after Harry Wald converted his own try late in the first half. They would come home strong however. First it was Mason Rope who snuck over the line, before Zeke Heterick also bagged a four-pointer. With Wald converting both times, the score sat at 20-18 with a little more than ten minutes to play. They couldn't find that final spark and that's where the score would remain. "That's the frustrating thing about it, when we kept the ball we looked good and looked dangerous and played some good footy." The Rams hit the road again next week, travelling to Kirkham Oval, Camden where they'll play the Macathur Wests Tigers on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/74235873-858d-4c63-8272-c63961c21d0d.JPG/r7_239_2554_1678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg