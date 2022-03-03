Man pleads guilty to multiple assault charges

news, local-news,

A Cowra man facing multiple assault charges has received an 18-month intensive corrections order (ICO), a separate two year ICO and a supervised community corrections order (CCO) for two years at Cowra Local Court. Jacob Brian Williams, 24, appeared before the court via AVL and was charged with stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm (domestic violence related), assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence related), resisting or hindering police and three counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty. For a separate incident, Williams was charged with another count of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty and resisting an officer in the execution of their duty. He plead guilty to all the charges. According to police documents tendered to the court, around 8.15am on September 9, 2021, Williams and his victim were at his residence. The victim told Williams they weren't feeling well and wanted to remain in bed, at which Williams became angry, grabbing the victim and dragging them by their hair. The victim was then pushed out of the room and Williams left the residence to drive a relative to work. Williams returned half an hour later and the victim said they wanted to leave, which caused Williams to become agitated again. Williams then took the keys to a vehicle and went out the back of the property and when the victim followed to retrieve the keys Williams slapped them across the left side of their face, causing their head to heavily collide with a nearby metal framed swing set. The victim then went inside and hid in a room to get away from Williams, however he found the victim and proceeded to scratch at their face. A short while later, Williams left the room and the victim left the residence. Around 1pm that day, the victim returned to collect personal items and the pair continued to argue. In the process, Williams picked up a TV belonging to the victim and threw it across the room. As the victim left, Williams threatened to 'kill' them. Around 1.30pm, the victim attended Cowra Police Station to provide a statement, with police noting swelling and injuries to their face. At 2.50pm police attended the residence and informed Williams he was under arrest. He yelled and swore at police and, as they attempted to get him into a police vehicle, Williams pushed an officer to the left side of the chest with slight force, stating 'Get in with me.... get in and I'll bash you". At around 7.01pm, while Williams was in custody at Bathurst Police Station, an officer told Williams he was refused bail and, as a result, had to move to a cell with a bed. Williams became agitated when the dock door was opening and pushed a sergeant away. When two senior constables came to assist Williams closed his right fist and tried to swing it at one of the senior constables before kicking the sergeant. He then punched one of the senior constables on the right side of the face. Police wrestled with Williams before he was carried to another cell. In a separate incident, around 11.50am on July 11, 2021, Williams threatened to kill a second victim and advanced on them with a star picket he had pulled out of the front yard of his residence. The victim, who was in the area to 'look at a house', ran and got into a car with people associated with them. Williams then hit the vehicle with the star picket, scratching the bull bar. Both the victim and one of their associates provided statements to police later that day. Around 4.35pm that day, police attended Williams' residence. After being told he was under arrest, Williams became argumentative. As police attempted to arrest Williams, he hit the nose of a senior constable, causing it to bleed and then placed the senior constable in a headlock, threatening to kill them. Back up was called and further police arrived on the scene to remove Williams from the officers. He continued in a stand off with police before agreeing to go to Cowra Police Station and he was taken into custody. Williams' solicitor, Adam Williams, said his client had no criminal history prior to these offences, which had occurred after he had been the victim of a serious assault in Sydney, resulting in head trauma. "It does raise the distinct possibility [that]... associated psychological trauma was a factor in subsequent criminal behavior before the court," he said. "Same could be said for his aggressive reaction to police. It would appear to be out of character. "None of it excuses his conduct [however] it's an important part of the context... There is no excuse for what he did, it was an excessive response and he accepts that." Magistrate Jillian Kiely said Williams had been "hyper vigilant" as a result of his assault in Sydney and needs to "receive appropriate treatment". "His behaviour towards the victim is abhorrent," she said in relation to the assault charge. Williams received an 18-month ICO for the stalk or intimidate charge, assault occasioning actual bodily harm charge and the three counts of assaulting a police officer. He was also ordered to abstain from drugs. He received a separate ICO for a period of two years for resisting or hindering police. For the incident in July 2021, Williams received a two year CCO for assaulting an officer in execution of they duty and resisting an officer. He was also ordered to undertake drug and alcohol rehabilitation, anger management and mental health treatment. Williams was also convicted under Section 10A for intentionally or recklessly destroying or damaging property.

Man pleads guilty to multiple assault charges