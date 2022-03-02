news, local-news,

A Cowra man who claimed his knife was used for vehicle work has had his weapon forfeited and fined $1100 at Cowra Local Court. Terry Millgate, 32, of Victor Street, failed to appear before the court charged with custody of a knife in a public place. According to police documents, around 12.10am on December 19, 2021, police were travelling south on Redfern Street when they saw a vehicle with only one working headlight. They stopped the vehicle for random testing and approached the driver, Millgate, who provided a licence. While speaking to Millgate about the headlight, police checks were conducted which revealed information relating to illegal drugs, weapons and links to persons with firearms. Police asked Millgate if there were any weapons in the vehicle and he confirmed there were knives in the door. During a search of the car, police sighted a black knife in the compartment of the driver's side door. The knife had a one-sided, 15cm long fixed blade with a homemade handle around 25cm in length and wrapped in black electrical tape. When questioned by police, Millgate said he used the knife for electrical work on his vehicle earlier that night. Police noted there were 'multiple other tools that could be used for the same job' in the vehicle. According to police, Millgate was 'compliant and respectful' throughout the interaction. Magistrate Jillian Kiely said Millgate's record did not assist him, however there had been a 'pretty big gap' between offences. "It's the second offence of this kind on his record," she said.

Man claims knife was used for electrical work on vehicle