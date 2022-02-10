Voucher scheme access troubles

news, local-news,

A day after the NSW government announced its Parents NSW program, which would see up to one million families get $250 worth of vouchers, the system appears to have run into trouble. Hundreds of people flooded the Service NSW Facebook account to complain they have not been able to redeem vouchers. It is estimated problems have affected between 10 to 20 per cent of all people who tried to sign up. Some families say they were denied because their children have separate Medicare cards, while others signed into the app, only to be told they had already redeemed vouchers. Another family said they were rejected because a family living at the same address had already redeemed vouchers, while some families with parents who live separately have also had trouble redeeming two sets of vouchers. Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello took to Twitter on Tuesday to label the program a success, with 112,000 total registrations, 81,000 vouchers issued and "96 per cent thumbs up". Later in the day, he said: "We experienced some intermittent problems that affected 10-20 per cent of customers. I apologise for this - the team has been working to resolve the issues. I accept it's not perfect and it's something that we must improve. Thank you in anticipation for your patience." A spokesperson from Service NSW said: "Due to the high volumes of Parents NSW voucher applications, the transaction page experienced intermittent outages. "This affected the ability for customers to apply for new Parents NSW and First Lap vouchers online and in the app. Since its launch on February 7, there have been more than 118,000 successful customer registrations totaling more than $30 million in vouchers issued." On Monday, Treasurer Matt Kean said the vouchers formed part of the government's $2.8 billion COVID-19 economic recovery strategy announced in October. "These vouchers are a win-win for industry and families and encourage more families to explore our incredible state and bolster local economies," Mr Kean said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/225df664-29f3-4f36-8913-56038a6076de.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg