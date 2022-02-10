A piece of Sydney Film Festival comes to Cowra Civic Centre

news, local-news,

A little piece of the 2021 Sydney Film Festival is coming to Cowra Civic Centre with screenings of Here Out West and a live Q&A with one of the film's writers, Vonne Patiag. Here Out West was the opening film of last year's festival and has now been released for national exhibition. The film centres around a baby being kidnapped from hospital by a desperate grandmother. Her flight sets off a chain of events that bring together complete strangers over the course of one dramatic day. Mr Patiag will be a special guest to the first screening on Saturday, February 19 where he will answer questions about the film industry, writing for screen, finding the story to tell and more about the feature film. Vonne Patiag is an AACTA and AWGIE nominated filmmaker based in Western Sydney. He co-wrote and associate produced on Australia's first prime time Filipino TV series The Unusual Suspects (SBS) for Aquarius Films and anthology feature film Here Out West for Emerald Productions and Co-Curious which was released theatrically in February 2022. He also directed Halal Gurls (ABC) and directed and wrote Tomgirl (SBS, Outfest Fusion LA 2020, Palms Springs Shortfest 2019, St Kilda FIlm Festival 2019), a 10-minute short that serves as a proof-of-concept for the feature. He was awarded the Spirit of the West award by Made In the West Film Festival for his impact on promoting inclusive filmmaking practices in the Australian film industry. Cowra Civic Centre Manager, Jonathan Llewellyn, encourages everyone who loves Australian stories and cinema to come along. "It's so great to share Australian stories on our screen," he said. "Anyone with a story to tell, an interest in being a filmmaker or writing will get a lot from the question and answer session with our special guest, Vonne." To book or for more information, visit cowraciviccentre.com or call 6340 2130. READ MORE: A combined 220 years of service to Woodstock RFS celebrated Festival celebrates region's history and diversity Probus club returns with plans for 2022 Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/b643dbeb-b9eb-44f5-9cbc-b6029595cfe4.jpg/r0_63_578_390_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A piece of Sydney Film Festival comes to Cowra Civic Centre