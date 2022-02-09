Cool summer brings "interesting phenomena"

news, local-news,

The cooler, wetter summer Cowra is experiencing is "giving us some interesting phenomena", according to Elders agronomist Peter Watt. "It is extraordinary," Mr Watt said of this summer's weather pattern which has seen higher rainfall and lower temperatures in the Cowra district. The current summer is a far cry from two years ago Cowra was beset by smoke and dust. "It's thrown up some challenges," Mr Watt said of the impact this summer is having on local farmers. "There's been rampant fallow growth and there's been a challenging end to the harvest, which still continues. "People are still chipping off (harvest) in some areas which were subject to flooding or wet weather. "The product of a wet summer is people have to chase weeds and certainly there are also animal health issues like worm burdens and fly control." The issues aren't restricted to Cowra's traditional wheat and canola crops with the weather also impacting the district's growing horticultural community and grape growers. "We now have a significant proportion of salad leaf vegetables now grown in our valley. "In the last 10 to 15 years we've seen a huge rise in horticulture in this area. "On the back of the grape industry we're now a very diverse horticultural region, everything from beetroot to spuds, to salad leaf vegetables, there's a lot of things going on here now. "Take a drive through Billimari and you will see (the growth) where there is a beautiful bore water basin and the (Lachlan) river. "Even asparagus is grown here, it is very diverse". Mr Watt said our cooler wet summer "is absolutely" impacting the horticulture and viticulture industry "There have been fungal issues in grapes, some grape growers have had to walk away from a crop because the fungal pressure in vegies and particularly in grapes was so intense," he said. "When you have wet summers you've got disease pressure. "Most irrigated summer crops do better under dry sunny skies supported by irrigation with water control." Local haymakers are also battling the cool, wet summer. "The opportunity to make hay has been severely compromised," he said. "It has been a challenging summer for haymakers, the upside is we haven't had to apply water, we've got water for nothing, but on the downside we have very challenging haymaking conditions. "People are only just now starting to make some quality hay. "A lot of old timers will tell you a wet summer brings up a lot more challenges than a dry summer, due to disease and animal health issues. "And the other challenge at the moment is serious damage to farm roads and infrastructure, people have had roads washed away by the sheer intensity of the storms," Mr Watt said. Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

