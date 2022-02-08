sport, local-sport,

Saturday and Sunday saw the semi-finals of the A and C Grade Pairs. Results were: A Grade Peter Lesueur/Mark Hubber def Robert Oliver/Ken Porter 21-20 Ian Nelson/Neville Connor def Chris Pearce/Michael Baldwin 28-19 C Grade Michael Bonner/John Probert def Tom Peadon/Russel Simpson 24-16 Bill Hayes/Kevin Webb def Trevor Ellis/Chris Pearce 27-18 Both finals will be played on Saturday, February 19. The second installment of the Weeroona Aged Care President's Cup commences this Sunday at 2:30pm. All matches will be played Sundays compared to Friday nights. The inaugural President's Cup winning team, the Galahs, comprising Neville Connor (Capt.), Alan Anderson, Steve Treasure, Harry Moriarty and Phil Leach, will stay together to defend their title. The other five sides are: EAGLES: Sharon Bohanna (Capt.), Dawn Dye, Tom McSorley, Russel Simpson and Sandra Davis DINGOES: Bob Morgan (Capt.), Joe Burgin, Marc Eisenhauer, Jim McNaught and Cobar Houghton WOMBATS: David Bohanna (Capt.), Michael Baldwin, Tom Clark, David McLoughlin and Tom Peadon DEVILS: Joan Bailey (Capt.), Greg Nicholls, Kak Smith, Robbie Byrne and Terry McGrath CROCS: Ken Porter (Capt.), Leila Burns, Sonia Morgan, Shane Lauritzen and John Davis First round matches: Dingoes v Eagles, Wombats v Galahs and Devils v Crocs Entries for the B Grade Pairs are still being taken closing Friday, February 11 with the first round to be played on or before Saturday, February 19. The 37th annual Festival Fours Tournament is on track to the most successful in a number of years with entries heading towards a full quota of 42 teams. Entries for the tournament close Tuesday, February 22 and can be made by contacting the Bowls Office on 6341 3219 or cowrabowlsoffice@bigpond.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/ed534081-518a-4241-90ee-cb2a88bfd54e.JPG/r4_35_1988_1156_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Galahs stick together to defend President's Cup title