Ladies' bowls celebrates a special milestone

Consistency Singles have reached semi-final stage after matches on Thursday, February 3. The results are: D Presnell defeated K Nelson J Day defeated A Castelli D Dye defeated S Davis S Hubber defeated M Nicholls Results of semi-finals played Tuesday, February 8: D Presnell defeated J Day S Hubber defeated D Dye in two very close games. The final to be played on Thursday, February 10 will see D Presnell play S Hubber for the title. Our Club Fours will commence on Tuesday, February 15. Get your graded pairs teams together as they will close on March 1 to play on March 15. The list is up for Queen and Princess of the Green, as well as Round Robin Triples so get your names in. Happy bowling everyone and see you on the green. READ MORE: Calling for community help to achieve Paralympics dream Fluctuating fortunes for players at croquet Players share the spoils at Thursday golf

