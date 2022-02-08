  1. Home
First round of Tom Skene Trophy complete

First round of Tom Skene Trophy complete

Six tables played the first round of the Tom Skene Trophy.

North South

1st Elizabeth Kelly and Stephen Bell 64.00 per cent

2nd Di Payten and Vanda Cassim 56.67 per cent

3rd Vera Prenhey and Geoff Casey 49.67 per cent

East West

1st Sally Delaney and Jean Mary Fagan 59.67 per cent

2nd Peter Fagan and Joan Hurst 56.67 per cent

3rd John McLaren and Nola Johnston 56.33 per cent

The second roung will be played next week so please contact Jenni to play.

Wednesday players are asked to contact Joan Roots.

Lessons got off to a good start on Tuesday with Jennifer Kozman giving comprehensive lessons.

If anyone is interested in learning or simply brushing up their skills pleased contact Sally Delaney.

