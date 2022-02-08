sport, local-sport,

With a cooler morning on Saturday, February 5 combined with a pleasant breeze it was perfect conditions for the Cowra Croquet Club. Sadly, only three members turned up for a game of croquet. After the usual toss at the commencement the outcome was Heather Edwards and Pam Boler playing Don Capps. Don had great difficulty finding form and at the halfway point appeared well and truly beaten. However, like in most sporting games, fortunes can rapidly change. As a result Don went on to win 26-17 with fun had by all. On February 2 Jan drew a singles game against Jenny with play even most of the way until Jan caught a lucky break for the win. Heather and Alison played Chris and Pam in a really enjoyable game with some excellent shots from all players balanced by some not so good. Some awkward hoops were scored much to the delight of the scorer in a fairly even finish with the score 19-15 to Chris and Pam. On Monday, February 7 Jenny Walker played against Heather Edwards and Elaine Hall with play starting off fairly even. Jenny took an early lead before Elaine and Heather caught up before Jenny fought back to take the win 26 to 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hXTxBRxNyADhuiwMpWx9Hs/215b37c9-d5e3-4cf3-95d8-b23453b57391.JPG/r369_948_1261_1452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Fluctuating fortunes for players at croquet