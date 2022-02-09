Valleys take impressive win over Reedy Creek Raptors

sport, local-sport,

It was a mixed weekend for Cowra's cricketers, with all grades returning to their regular 40-over format. In the A-grade competition Valleys enjoyed an impressive 87 run victory over Reedy Creek Raptors. Raptors won the toss sending the home side into bat first and were rewarded in the second over taking opener Emerson Baratto's wicket on the first ball for a duck. Fellow opener Sam McNaught battled on with brother Jacob until he fell off the bowling of Jake Dunn for 18. Jacob, joined by Greg Garlick, pushed on and managed a healthy 71 run total before being caught off the bowling of Will Searl. Garlick earned himself a total of 15 before being stumped a short time later. Isaac McFarland and Jackson Moodie both snagged seven runs each before both fell to the bowling of Searl. Jake Miller grabbed a handy 24 runs and Jackson McLeish took another five runs. Unfortunately Searl was there again taking both wickets. Lanty Ryan found a single before being caught off the bowling of Bradley Parker, before Searl returned taking Ben Houghton's wicket for a duck and leaving Stanley Rush not out without runs on the board. At the end of the innings Cowra had set Raptors a decent total of 156 to chase and Searl walked away with a 7/24. However it was with the ball in hand where Valleys shone. Sam McNaught was dominant with 5/11, taking the wickets of Ben Cultas, Corey Thompson, Kurt Matthews, Luke Nash and Scott Knights. While Moodie took the wickets of Grant Dunn, Max Keith and Will Searl for just a minuscule three runs. Baratto bowled Jake Dunn for a duck and Harry Kennedy found himself run out, leaving Ryan Dunn to finish the innings not out on five runs. In all Raptors managed a total of 69 for their innings, with just over a third of their total coming from sundries. On the other side of River Park, Valleys' B Grade side fell 23 runs short against fellow Cowra side Morongla. Valleys won the toss and sent Morongla in to bat first, with Tom Doolan earning eight runs before being caught off the bowling of Caleb Worth. Bailey Beale grabbed 22 runs before Nathan Worth took his wicket LBW. J. Conway snagged six runs before being caught off the bowling of Al Lovett, while Rohan Wilson fell LBW for a duck. Matthew Mallon earned two runs before being caught off the bowling of Lovett, while Christopher Doorey took 20 before his wicket also fell to Lovett. B. Densmore scored two runs before he was bowled by I. Petty and Justin Bryant fell for a duck to Lovett's bowling. Chris Howarth and Flynn Bennett earned three and four runs respectively before they both fell to Lovett's bowling, leaving L. Beale not out on four runs. In total Morongla set Valleys a total of 63 to chase. In reply Valley's openers Kane Schofield and James Montgomerie both fell for ducks, Schofield to the bowling of Bailey Beale and Montgomerie to the bowling of Wilson. Petty earned a single while J. Gunn and Nathan Worth managed 13 and 4 runs respectively. All three though lost their wickets to the bowling of Howarth. Caleb Worth fell to the bowling of Densmore with nine runs to his name, while Howarth returned to take the wickets of Lovett and W. Cranney for a single and a duck respectively. L. Saunders was run out for a duck while Nate Gunn found three runs before he was bowled by Doolan, leaving Zachary Olbourne not out on 7. Cowra's fellow B Grade side, Bowling Club, also suffered a 31 run loss to Grenfell. Bowling Club won the toss and chose to send the home side in to bat first. This saw Grenfell get off to a flying start with openers Shaun Logan and Ky O'Byrne picking up 14 and eight runs respectively, but losing their wickets to Blair Holgate and Simon Ryan. Bailey Edwards and Steven Walker continued the attack, Edwards taking 26 runs before his wicket was taken by Drew Willis and Walker grabbing 31 runs before his wicket was taken by Paul Basham. Riley Cartwright added another 26 runs before Basham took his wicket, while Dave Wood added another eight before his wicket was taken by Willis. Riley Gray was sent packing with a duck by Basham and Calen Haddin was dismissed by Willis with two runs next to his name. Michael Smith and Dustyn Hockings where both bowled by Basham for a single and a duck respectively, leaving Stephen O'Byrne to finish the innings not out on two and giving Bowling Club a total of 129 to chase. In reply Bowling Club's openers Holgate and Ryan fell for a duck and two runs respectively off the bowling of Edwards. Charlie Johns and D. Hogan fell to the bowling of Ky O'Byrne and Cartwright for 15 and five runs each. Basham fell for a duck to the bowling of Edwards, while Fergus Carney took a stand adding 19 to the total before being bowled by Logan. Willis and David Hampton also made good use of their wickets adding 12 and 18 runs each before Willis was caught off the bowling of Edwards and Hampton was taken by O'Byrne. S. Hampton was then bowled for a duck by O'Byrne and Ben Eltham went for a duck as well, bowled by Gray, leaving Matt Griffiths not out with a total of 14.

