A 28-year-old Cowra man has been fined $330 and disqualified from driving for three months at Cowra Local Court. Jake Raymond Randell, of Logan Street, was before the court charged with driving a motor vehicle while his licence was suspended and plead guilty. According to police documents, around 2.28am on January 30, 2022, Randell was driving along Redfern Street when he was stopped by police for a random breath test. While his breath test returned a negative result, police asked whether his licence was suspended or disqualified. Randell told police, "I have a few fines but I'm paying that off". Police then conducted checks which revealed Randell's licence had been suspended from May 5, 2020 to August 4, 2022. Police gave Randell a suspension advice notice and told him not to drive. Having been given the notice, Randell immediately conducted a u-turn and drove away from police. Randell's ALS solicitor told the court her client had a limited record with the last offence around eight years ago. "During this period changed his medication and has had issues because of that change," she said. "He does have a strong need for his licence, regularly attending doctors appointments and driving his sister to work. "He lives some distance from the shops and when he was last suspended it was difficult for him to walk that distance." In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kielly said his offending had been ordinary. "He was pulled over for random testing, not for the manner of his driving," she said. "His record is not good, certainly not the worst I've seen and this is the first offence of this kind."

Man continued to drive in front of police