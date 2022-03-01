Man did a 'disservice' to police, court says

news, local-news,

A 24-year-old Cowra man has been given 12-month and 18-month supervised community corrections orders at Cowra Local Court and ordered to undertake 50 hours of community service work. Tyler Phillip Mercer, of Pridham Street, was before the court charged with resisting police and assaulting a police officer in execution of their duty. He plead guilty. According to police documents, around 1.30am on May 15, 2021, Mercer was involved in a verbal argument with his partner and as a result was walking around the streets of Dubbo. During that time, he was yelling loudly on his phone and a resident asked him to be quiet. Mercer became verbally aggressive with the resident and they called the police. Police came a short time later and found Mercer in a nearby park. He became abusive and aggressive to police who asked him if he had been drinking. He told police he had drunk two bottles of wine. The court heard when asked what was wrong he told police, "I am over everything", and threatened self harm. Due to that, police told Mercer he would need to go to hospital for a mental health assessment. He then ran from police for around 150m before turning on them in an aggressive manner. Police informed Mercer he would be handcuffed to which he said he would fight them if they tried to. Police then used a burst of OC spray on Mercer and handcuffed him. An ambulance was called to attend to Mercer and take him to Dubbo Hospital. Around 400m from the hospital, Mercer began throwing items in the ambulance. He was removed from the ambulance and police placed him in their vehicle. While in the vehicle, police asked Mercer for his phone. He refused and when police attempted to take the phone he kicked an officer in the stomach. He was then taken out of the police vehicle, his phone was taken and he was conveyed to the hospital. Mercer's ALS solicitor told the court her client suffered from a number of mental health issues and his offending was reflective of that. "The police facts indicate he was suffering from poor mental health," she said. "His criminal history doesn't assist him but he has changed, he's keeping his head down and awaiting the birth of his child. "He admits he was hanging around the wrong people and engaging with negative associates. "He's had no further offences on his criminal record and has expressed remorse for this incident, he's written a letter of apology to the officer. In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely, said it seems Mercer's offending was more like lashing out than a deliberate attempt to hurt the officer. "The police were just trying to do their job and ensure your safety," she said. "You did a disservice to them by acting in the way that you did."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/edec4e74-f1e2-4cba-b11c-77e73d1c8cd9.jpg/r2_40_563_357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man did a 'disservice' to police, court says