Court says there was 'no excuse' for woman's behaviour

news, local-news,

A 29-year-old Lyndhurst woman has been given a 15-month supervised community corrections order at Cowra Local Court. Samantha Annette Martin, of Mt McDonald Road, Lyndhurst, was before the court charged with intimidation intending fear or physical harm. She plead guilty. According to police documents on September 2, 2021, Martin attended a relative's home in relation to a vehicle left there. While there, she found the vehicle damaged and had been "stripped". She then went to another relative's residence, asking them to speak to the relative. While there, she met up with a friend and returned to the residence to get more information on the damage. While doing so she pulled into a driveway and continually yelled out but got no response before leaving. Around 5.50pm, Martin received a text message from a number she didn't recognise but belonging to the victim. Both parties sent a number of threatening and intimidating messages to each other, ranging from insults to threats of violence. Martin's solicitor, Clive Hill, told the court drugs had sent a wrecking ball through his client's life and she was now trying to address that. "She realises completing residential rehab is the first step to getting her life back on together," he said. "All we can do is see where it goes from here, with supervision she'll be kept on the straight and narrow." In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely, said it was disgusting behaviour. "I'm sure there were text messages sent to you that were equally disgusting, but you can't have this kind of interaction with people," she said. "Some of the language used and threats made were abhorrent. "There's no excuse for threats to kill no matter how angry you are or how bitter the dispute is." Martin was also before the court for an unrelated drug possession charge for which Magistrate Kiely recorded a conviction but took no further action.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/35b4e237-a62a-46d3-a83a-3f9d028a6c4c.JPG/r7_306_3257_2142_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Court says there was 'no excuse' for woman's behaviour