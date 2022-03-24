Court describes man's offending as 'abhorrent'

news, local-news,

A 25-year-old Cowra man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison with a non-parole period of 15 months at Cowra Local Court. Steven Wayne Fredrick Collins-Ryan, of Bahloo Street, was before the court this month charged with damaging property, contravening an AVO, intimidation intending fear and custody of a knife in a public place in two separate incidents. He plead guilty. According to police documents, in the first incident, around 5.20pm on August 19, 2021, police were patrolling Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Warwick Farm. They observed Collins Ryan riding a bike without a helmet and stopped him. The court was told while speaking with police, Collins-Ryan's speech was slurred and he retrieved an item from his purse which allowed them to see a number of syringes inside. He told police he had used methamphetamine earlier that day and had an ice pipe on him. Police then conducted a search of Collins-Ryan locating a meat cleaver in his bag. He told police he had no reason to possess the knife and hadn't known it was in the bag. According to police documents, in the second incident, Collins-Ryan was given the final orders for a two-year AVO on March 12, 2021. Around 6pm on December 15, 2021, Collins-Ryan was at the victim's house when he asked for money to buy cigarettes. The victim refused, believing the money wouldn't be used for cigarettes. Collins-Ryan then became angry, throwing a child's stroller and pushing over an air conditioning unit. He also threw his phone through the wall and punched it, causing a number of holes. He then threatened to kick his victim's head in and kill them, saying, "Give me the money or I'll f***ing kill you". He then took hold of a kitchen knife and began pacing with it, telling the victim how much he hates them and how they make him sick. The victim left and then returned asking Collins-Ryan to leave. He then rushed the victim and hit them before the victim left and called family. The court heard that in an interview, he denied punching the victim but agreed he had rushed them. He also agreed he had damaged the wall and threatened to bash the victim. He told police he had picked up the knife to move it, not to threaten the victim, stating he would never physically hurt them. Collins-Ryan's ALS solicitor told the court his client hadn't been intoxicated at the time of offending but had recently relapsed following a period of sobriety. "He's struggled with addiction with ICE and heroin when living in Sydney," the solicitor said. "The move to Cowra was intended to be a fresh start and there was a significant period where he could stay sober." In reply, the police prosecutor said Collins-Ryan had a terrible history and while he was at risk of institutionalisation, he needed to be held accountable for his actions. "His risk of institutionalisation is brought upon himself," he said. "The protection of the community is the only factor that needs to be considered at this point." In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said the offending was "abhorrent". "I accept he was exposed to drugs at a very young age and is a young man at risk of being institutionalised," she said. "But community protection does need to be paramount, and no other sentence other than one of imprisonment is appropriate." Collins-Ryan was also before the court charged with a number of unrelated driving matters however Magistrate Kiely took no further penalty on them other than imposing a six-month disqualification.

Court describes man's offending as 'abhorrent'