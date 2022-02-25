news, local-news,

A 27-year-old Wollongong woman has been fined $2364 and disqualified from driving for six months at Cowra Local Court. Joyleen Talu, of Keria Street, Wollongong, failed to appear before the court charged with a low range PCA, licence expired two years or more before and exceeding speed by more than 20km/h. The matter was dealt with in her absence. According to police documents, around 6.45am on December 3, 2021, police observed Talu driving a white Mitsubishi Lancer on Lynch Street in excess of the 50km/h speed limit. Police checked her speed, which was recorded at 76km/h. Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to Talu, who was unable to produce her licence but did provide her details to the police. Police checks revealed her licence had expired on February 24, 2019. She was then subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result. She was then arrested and taken to the Cowra Police Station for a secondary breath analysis, which returned a reading of 0.055 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath. In relation to her drinking, Talu told police she had drunk 10 Jack Daniels and Coke at a local club without eating. She told police her first drink had been at 8pm and her last was around 10pm. In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said there was a need for community protection from this sort of behaviour.

Woman fined to protect community