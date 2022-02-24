news, local-news,

A 43-year-old Cowra woman has been fined $660 at Cowra Local Court. Taharney Louise Pollard, of Eulo Street, failed to appear before the court charged with contravening an AVO and the matter was dealt with in her absence. According to police documents, Pollard was given the final orders for a two-year AVO on April 21, 2021, with a condition not to be within her victim's company within 12 hours of consuming alcohol. Despite this, on the evening of December 3, 2021, Pollard and her victim went to a local club where they consumed alcohol. During the evening Pollard socialised with a number of friends. At one point the victim went outside to speak to a friend and returned a short time later. The pair then became involved in a verbal argument and the victim left to return home. Later that evening Pollard returned home and the pair argued again. Pollard left and went to the neighbours who contacted the police. Police spoke to the victim who said both of them had been drinking before the argument. They then spoke to Pollard who confirmed she had been drinking and was in breach of the AVO.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/93a70ca4-0dbe-42a8-b462-27e4d5d93906.jpg/r1_40_562_357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Drunk argument sees woman fined