Court told man 'wishes' he could take back his actions

A 34-year-old Canowindra man has been given 18-month supervised community corrections orders at Cowra Local Court. Jason Horton, of Lynn Street, Canowindra, was before the court charged with destroying property and two counts of intimidation intending fear. He plead guilty. According to police facts around 8pm on December 2, 2021, Horton's first victim arrived home and could hear him on the phone. They overheard him say, "I'm going to burn all your clothes". The first victim then attempted to contact the second victim over the phone but received a dial tone, causing them to believe they were talking to Horton. The second victim arrived a short time later and had a verbal argument with Horton. The first victim overheard the argument and Horton threatening to punch the second victim in the mouth. The first victim confronted Horton, who then threatened to punch them as well for "being cheeky". Horton then took a lighter and set fire to a pile of the second victim's clothes and began pushing plastic and ceramic pots off a verandah causing them to smash. The court heard the second victim then called the police and while on the phone saw Horton smashing more pots on the lawn. Police spoke to both victims and received a statement from one of them. On December 3, police spoke to Horton who declined to answer any questions put to him. Horton's solicitor, Jo Collings, told the court her client "wished he could take it back." "This seems to be the first time he has acted out this way," she said. "He was intoxicated at the time, that's not a mitigating factor, but it is something you can take into account as to whether or not it will occur again. "He's cut his drinking back and he realises he cannot behave in this way again and if he drinks as he did on this day there is a chance of the offending recurring." In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said Horton needed to maintain the reduction in his alcohol consumption.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/ea48d0d4-a62e-48a7-850a-3241891f8709.jpg/r1_0_440_248_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Court told man 'wishes' he could take back his actions