news, local-news,

A 48-year-old Cowra woman has been given an eight-month supervised intensive corrections order, disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to undertake 40 hours of community. Kristen Maree Gazzard, of Courallie Street, was before the Local Court earlier this month charged with driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period. She plead guilty. According to police documents, around 11.10am on August 26, 2021, Gazzard stopped outside a residence on Redfern Street. Police conducted a u-turn and spoke to Gazzard about breaching a public health order. When asked for her licence she told police, "I don't have one, it's disqualified". Police checks confirmed her licence had been disqualified from February 28, 2021 to January 10, 2025 by Orange Local Court for driving whilst disqualified. Gazzard's solicitor, Jo Collings, told the court her client was very concerned about the possibility of imprisonment. "This process of going to see probation and parole (for a sentence assessment report) has made it real for her," she said. "It hadn't been that real for her in the past given her reoffending, but this time she has taken it very seriously." Ms Collings also told the court her client had come to a point in her life when she didn't need to drive. In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said Gazzard's defiance of court orders was "extraordinary". "The sheer numbers of disqualified driving and PCA offences on your record shows a clear lack of judgment," she said. "Certainly there are some positives as indicated in the assessment report, there is no alternative to a period of imprisonment. But it can be served in the community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/618fc7bc-d7d6-43ad-b832-881a027526d1.JPG/r7_306_3257_2142_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Driver's defiance 'extraordinary'