Court tells man he should consider not drinking alcohol

A 32-year-old Cowra man has been given an 18-month supervised community corrections order and ordered to abstain from alcohol at Cowra Local Court. Michael Rhys Britt, of Courallie Street, was before the court charged with common assault and contravening an AVO. He plead guilty. According to police documents, Britt was given the final orders for a two-year AVO on January 11, 2020, with a condition not to be within his victim's company within 12 hours of consuming alcohol. Around 12.30pm on December 24, 2021, Britt went to the victim's house and completed a number of chores. When he finished around 2.30pm, he then began drinking at the victim's residence. Around 7pm the victim was talking with a neighbour over the fence when Britt became paranoid they were talking about him. The court was told he then began arguing with the victim before pushing them and causing them to stumble. The victim went inside with Britt following them still arguing. He then grabbed the victim by the wrist, pushed them up against a wall and continued arguing. Police arrived around 8.30pm and spoke to the victim who provided a statement. They then spoke to Britt. While speaking to Britt, police observed him to be well affected by alcohol. They then arrested him and took him to the Cowra Police Station where he declined to be interviewed. Britt's solicitor, June Langfield, told the court her "was heavily intoxicated and it appears alcohol is a problem," she said. "When he drinks quite heavily, he acts in ways he would not normally act. "There have been no other breaches of the AVO since it was instated." Ms Langfield told the court Britt had since been advised by his GP to not drink alcohol. In sentencing, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said alcohol doesn't agree with some people. "It can have a detrimental effect on people's lives," she said. "It may be beneficial for you to consider, not reducing your use of alcohol, but stopping it altogether."

Court tells man he should consider not drinking alcohol