Probus club returns with plans for 2022

Cowra Men's Probus had its first meeting for the year on February 1 and to open the meeting a new member, Jim Clements, was inducted into the club. Ron Cooper a former member of the Probus Club moved to West Wyalong where he made it his driving interest to recreate a movie theatre in the town. After a lot of effort his project had been completed and the members of Cowra Probus have been invited to attend the cinema on the 24th February. A bus tour incorporating Young, Temora and West Wyalong has been arranged. The guest speaker for our meeting could not attend because of the dreaded COVID so at very short notice a member of the club, Doug Beer, gave the talk for the morning. He was introduced by Allan Vorias. Doug began his talk starting with his apprenticeship in the RAAF at Wagga in 1954. He said the most memorable part of that time was at his graduation when his parents and the parents and girl friend of his best mate were there. Doug was very taken with the girl friend but nothing happened until he met her a few years later at a ball in Chatswood. They became engaged in 1956 and married in 1959. Doug and Wyn lived in western Sydney where Doug became involved in the Rural Fire Service. He became Captain of the Seven Hills RFS, in 1960, and told the story of the fire truck, which was an old 'Blitz' which occasionally stuck in gear and had to be worked on with a crowbar to keep it moving. In 1971 Doug became Captain of the Rooty Hill RFS and talked about some of his experiences while there. In 1975 the state government resumed the land where he lived and this forced a relocation and luckily he chose Cowra and moved here in1978. Doug immediately became involved in the local RFS until 1994. Doug was a town councillor and during this time he became the Council Fire Control Officer and spoke of some of his experiences associated with the RFC in Corwa. Doug spoke of the great changes that have been made in the Fire Service over his time of involvement. Doug was thanked for his talk by David Antaw.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/5ddf5e1a-f105-45d8-a5e2-1fccb42db656.JPG/r0_133_866_622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg