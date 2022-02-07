Players share the spoils at Thursday golf

sport, local-sport,

On February 3 the Cowra Golf Club Veterans played their first nine hole competition event for the year's pointscore playing off the official Golflink handicaps which are also used for the PRO COMP event. Six of the many Veterans who went on to play in the PRO COMP event were prize winners in both events. The Veterans played their nine hole stableford event from the tenth tee, with James Paton beating Ray Salisbury on a count back, both finishing that nine with 19 points. Ray Salisbury when playing the other nine Holes for the PRO COMP showed great form to win that event. VETERANS 9 HOLE STABLEFORD There were 9 Prize winners who are listed with their Stableford score and the 18 Hole Handicap they played off in brackets. 18 James Paton (13). 18 Ray Salisbury (16). 17 Mark Stirling (16). 17 Michael Prescott (4). 17 Peter Kirwan (0). 17 Nicky Basson (3). 16 Alfonsi Melisi (12). 16 Ray Houghton (29). 16 Elwyn Ward (24). 17 Ron Newham (24). All veterans will have their handicaps adjusted to the official GOLFLINK handicap, before the event on the 3rd of February 2022. From that point forward the prize winners will have their 18 Hole handicaps reduced by 3. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by 1. COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT: The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 Hole Stableford Competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with players competing on their official GOLFLINK handicaps. From a field of 30, congratulations to the prize winners: 1st Ray Salisbury 39 (Stableford Points). 2nd Bob Morgan 37. 3rd Peter Kirwan 36. The above players are in the Ball Sweep with the runner ups, John Van Huizen 36, James Paton 35, Michael Prescott 35, Dave Thomas 35, Alfonsi Melisi 34, Mark Stirling 32. NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES. Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner at 236cm Dave Thomas. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner at 130cm Ray Kelly.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/18027405-be90-42cf-ba5f-c0131a5f8272.jpg/r13_40_4487_2568_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg