Cowra Squash Club visited by Lisa Camelleri

On January 21, 22 and 23 the Cowra Services Squash Club were privileged to host two time Commonwealth Games representative and 2019 Australian Squash Coach of the Year, Lisa Camelleri and her family. Lisa provided excellent small group squash clinics as well as in-depth one on one lessons for many locals including juniors, beginners and experienced squash players. Players of all abilities each learned valuable skills to improve their games. On behalf of all the members from the squash club we would like to thank Lisa and her family for making a road trip stop at Cowra to give the local squash players some tips for the games. We would also like the thank the Cowra Services Club for allowing this opportunity to occur. We look forward to hosting Lisa and her family in the future to provide many more members of the Cowra community the opportunity to learn from such an amazing athlete. Junior Squash Training Junior coaching has resumed on Monday nights for all juniors interested in learning the sport and developing their squash skills. There are two training times: Group 1 - 5:30pm to 6:15pm and Group 2 - 6:15 to 7:00pm. All juniors are welcome to come along on Mondays or please contact us via our Facebook page to find out more information.

