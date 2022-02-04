Strengthening work starts on Olympic Highway

news, local-news,

Motorists will soon benefit from work to strengthen a section of the Olympic Highway, about 20 kilometres south of Cowra, to make the journey safer and smoother. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said this work would involve strengthening the road, sealing the new surface, and carrying out new line marking along a 1.3 kilometre stretch of road. "This section of the Olympic Highway is showing signs of wear and tear as it provides the link for a considerable amount of through-traffic between regional and rural communities," Ms Cooke said. "Once completed, this work will provide a safer road for motorists, with the added benefit of reducing maintenance costs." Cowra Council Shire General Manager Paul Devery said the community would appreciate the upgrade of this section of road. "The poor condition of this section of the highway has been bothering the community for some time, so we're extremely happy that it's going to be fixed," Mr Devery said. "This project is also a great example of how councils can partner with the NSW Government to help provide meaningful outcomes for local communities." The NSW Government has committed $650,000 for this work, which will be delivered by Cowra Council. Work commenced on Tuesday, February 1 and will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays. Work is expected to be complete by March 18, weather permitting. Changed traffic conditions including lane closures closest to where work is being carried out and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists should allow extra travel time and follow the direction of traffic control and all signs, including reduced speed limit signs. For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

