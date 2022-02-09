Gooloogong markets help put love in the air

news, local-news,

The Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets are on again Sunday, February 13, from 9am to 1pm so we invite one and all to come along to the park for a nice morning out. Why not take a nice leisurely country drive to Gooloogong and check the stalls for themselves. To date we have bookings for over 40 various stalls so whether you are looking for a gift for your 'loved one' or just want a relaxing few hours checking out the wide range of goods on display for you to purchase or catch up with friends, there is something for you. Whilst we were disappointed that some of the stalls booked for our Christmas Markets did not attend we feel assured that we will have a good roll-up of stalls for our Valentines Day Markets. Some of the stalls to date include bread, pastries, fashion wear, cooking, soaps, floral designs, jewellery, candles, vegetables, garden ornaments, woodwork, sewing, jams and produce, plants, bric a brac, just to mention a few. It is our policy not to have too many stalls selling the same products therefore allowing us to welcome a variety of stalls which is proving popular with both visitors to the markets and our stall holders. The children can enjoy the playground facilities, decadent donuts, snow cones from the P&C Stall, fairy floss and more. Mums and Dads can relax with a coffee from the coffee van, listen to the music and partake of the various foods available including egg and bacon rolls, sausage sizzle and pastries. Alex Wright will again be attending and entertaining everyone with his music. Alex has been performing at our markets and at many other venues over the past year and everyone comments that he is a talented young man with a huge future in front of him; another reason to enjoy our markets. To ensure the health of those attending the markets is protected and in accordance with the COVID-19 restrictions every stall will have a hand sanitising station for your use and we ask those attending to exercise social distancing restrictions. There will also be tables at all entrances with hand sanitiser and a sign in book for the use of visitors and it is recommended that masks be worn. We do, however, ask if you are feeling unwell or have been in or in contact with someone from a 'hot spot' please stay home. Please feel welcome to join us, bring along your loved ones and help us spread the love this February Valentine's Day market. You never know who you might meet there!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/f8e899c7-2adf-443a-85c6-524e180971b9.jpg/r0_228_5864_3541_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg