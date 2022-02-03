Cowra Civic Centre to show films around national obsession - sport

news, local-news,

On June 25, 1983, the Lord's Cricket Ground witnessed one of the biggest underdog stories in the history of sports. Fourteen inspired men fought against all odds and orchestrated India's greatest sporting triumph by beating the twice-over World Champions West Indies. This victory put India on the map again and provided the platform to make India the greatest cricketing nation in the world today. Armed with self-belief and conviction, one man guided the team to a historic victory. Starring two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith and based on the true story that will inspire the world, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world. On July 11, 1982, Italy defeated West Germany 3-1 and unexpectedly won the World Cup, fulfilling President Pertini's dream to reunite his people - until then shuttered by over 20 years of terrorism - under the tricolor flag. To guide Italy to victory was Paolo Rossi, better known as Pablito, described by Pelé and Maradona as the greatest champion in the history of soccer. Paolo Rossi - A Champion is a Dreamer Who Never Gives Up is a feature documentary tracing the fascinating parable of Paolo Rossi's life story, from being impoverished to achieving his greatest dream: becoming a World Champion. "We are programming films that connect with our local audiences in all sorts of ways," Venue Manager, Jonathan Llewellyn said of the program. "We don't just have blockbuster films. We actively seek out titles with stories that will connect with audiences and their diversity of tastes and interests. "The world of sport is full of theatrics and drama with inspirational stories to tell." The films will be shown at Cowra Civic Centre with multiple sessions for each title. Visit cowraciviccentre.com for more info, session times and tickets.

Cowra Civic Centre to show films around national obsession - sport