New play from London's West End to hit the Cowra Civic Centre screen

Cowra Civic Centre and Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre will screen the National Theatre Live stage production Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard from February 12 for a strictly limited number of sessions. Regarded as 'Britain's greatest living playwright' Times, Tony and Academy Award-winner Tom Stoppard's critically acclaimed new play Leopoldstadt is a passionate drama of love, family and endurance. At the beginning of the 20th Century, Leopoldstadt was the old, crowded Jewish quarter in Vienna, Austria. But Hermann Merz, a factory owner and baptised Jew now married to Catholic Gretl, has moved up in the world. We follow his family's story across half a century, passing through the convulsions of war, revolution, impoverishment, annexation by Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. A company of 40 actors represent each generation of the family in this epic, but intimate play. Cowra Civic Centre Manager, Jonathan Llewellyn said "presenting live performance on screen allows audiences access to an incredible range of theatrical experiences they simply wouldn't get without flying to the other side of the world". "Filmed in high definition with multiple cameras, the quality of the cinema experience is almost as good as being in the theatre itself. Audiences won't be disappointed," he said. Leopoldstadt will be shown at Cowra Civic Centre on Saturday, February 12 at 7.30pm, Wednesday, February 16 at 10am and Sunday, February 20 at 1pm. For more information and bookings visit www.cowraciviccentre.com or call 6340 2130. READ MORE: Cowra's residential land values see sharp increase $50,000 recovery grants open to Cowra's small businesses School is back in session for Cowra's students Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

