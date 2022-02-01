Cowra croquet players battle the elements

sport, local-sport,

Wednesday, January 22 Jan and Pam played against Gwen. An even game until the last six hoops when Pam and Jan lifted to win 26-20. Monday, January 24 Heather and Pam played against Jenny and Elaine. Heather and Pam pegged out and Elaine and Jenny weren't far behind with 18. Wednesday, January 26 Alison and Elaine played against Chris and Jenny. The game progressed quite well with no breaks although some players scored two hoops in their turn. Chris and Jenny won by pegging out 26-18 for Alison and Elaine. Saturday, January 27 Pam and Jan played a singles game. A very quick game, just as well as it was a very humid morning. The score was Jan 26 and Pam 12. Don and Heather played a very quick game against Elaine. The score ended with Heather and Don pegging out 26, to Elaine's 16. Monday, January 31 Elain and Jenny braved the humidity and had a practice day. READ MORE: Beginners enjoy Tuesday bridge games President's Day a perfect return to the greens Ladies enjoy further Consistency Singles games Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

