Investigation launched into fatal crash at Wyangala

A police investigation is underway following a two-vehicle fatal crash in the state's west yesterday. Police have been told about 9.20am on Monday, January 31, a Toyota Hilux utility was travelling north along Frogmore Road, Wyangala - about 40km south east of Cowra - and a Suzuki swift sedan was travelling south, when the two vehicles collided. Emergency services were called and the driver of the sedan - a 22-year-old woman - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, she could not be revived. The driver of the utility - a 56-year-old man - was airlifted to Orange Hospital in a stable condition. Officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit attended and commenced investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

