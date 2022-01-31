Graduate Women celebrate scholarship recipients

news, local-news,

The Central West Branch of Graduate Women will award the Dr Barbara Wright Postgraduate scholarship and two Cowra-Canowindra HSC scholarships at it's annual lunch on Saturday, February 12 at 12pm at the Cowra Services Club. Guest Speaker on the day will be Dr Louise Baker, who has spent more than 35 years serving our community as a GP Obstetrician. Dr Baker will speak about her journey to becoming a Rural Generalist in Cowra as well as her current role as the Statewide Director of the NSW Rural Generalist Training Program. Dr Baker has received numerous awards for her services to Rural Medicine, including: Raised in the rural NSW town of Cooma and then Mittagong in the NSW Southern Highlands, Dr Baker moved to Cowra after meeting her future husband, Steven, a farmer. Dr Baker was initially inspired to consider rural medicine as a career while baby-sitting as a school student for a local Cooma doctor, and relaying messages to him when the hospital required his attendance to help with imminent births. A sixth month term in the Family Medicine Program at Cowra in 1989 quickly turned into a long-standing medical career at Cowra as a GP Obstetrician, interspersed with work as a locum GP and setting up and then holding various roles (including Executive Director) with the Central West Division of General Practice. The Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM) President, Dr Ewen McPhee, said Dr Baker is a truly inspirational rural doctor, who has provided enormous service to the Cowra community and to rural medicine as a whole over many years. "She has provided cradle to grave care across generations of Cowra families, including significant and ongoing medical service to the Aboriginal community of Cowra, with whom she remains close after delivering many of the community's babies," he said. "Louise has also been at the forefront of training and mentoring countless medical students on placement from the ANU Medical School at her group practice. "In doing so, she has helped put Cowra on the map in terms of it being a great location to work as a rural doctor." RDAA President, Dr Adam Coltzau, said Dr Baker has made an enormous contribution in the push to boost the future rural doctor workforce in NSW and for the continuation of GP procedural training in NSW. Dr Baker is a passionate advocate of medical education particularly those training for Rural Medicine, and is currently an educator with the ANU Medical school, plus is a wonderful mentor for registrars. She is known for always putting medicine first, and herself and remuneration second.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/0ff39160-6c87-4a23-8a8b-d9d559ad664a.jpg/r1729_657_2992_1371_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg