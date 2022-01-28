Prescott earns dual titles at veteran's golf

sport, local-sport,

With pleasant weather conditions forecast for the day, 41 veteran golfers had the privilege of playing the Cowra Golf Course which is in fine condition on Thursday, January 27. It was a keenly contested event for the veterans playing a nine hole stableford event front the first tee, with three players returning cards with 20 stableford Points. The order of merit being decided by a countback, putting Michael Prescott first followed by Clive Wilson and Barry Gay. Michael Prescott's good form continued for a further nine holes when playing in the Pro Comp to come in with 40 Stableford Points to win that event also. There were 10 prize winners who are listed with their Stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets. 20 Michael Prescott (5) 20 Clive Wilson (19) 20 Barry Gay (26) 19 Bob D'Elboux (37) 19 Alfonso Melisi (13) 18 John Herrett (16) 18 Mark Stirling (15) 17 Gary Dick (26) 17 Rod Eastwood (9) 17 Ron Newham (24) All veterans will have their handicaps adjusted to the official GOLFLINK handicap, before the event on February 3. From that point forward the prize winners will have their 18 hole handicaps reduced by three. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by one. The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 Hole Stableford Competition is open to all ages and run concurrently with the veterans event, with players competing on their official GOLFLINK handicaps. Their was a strong field of 39 entrants. Congratulations to the prize winners: 1st Michael Prescott 40 (Stableford Points) 2nd Mark Stirling 39 3rd Dean Murray 38 4th Cheryl McKeown 36 The above players are in the Ball Sweep with the Runner Ups, Jeffrey Macpherson 36, Alfonso Melishi 36, Anthony Harmer 36, John Holmes 35, John Van Huizen 35, Steve Johnstone, Nicky Basson 35. Hole 5 (Sponsor - Nicky Basson) - Winner at 100cm, Terry Winwood-Smith. Hole 14 (Sponsor - Jamie Judd) - Winner at 275cm, Alfonso Melisi. It has been said that, 'The only thing certain about the future is, that there will be change'. That being true, the historic Nine Hole Tuesday Competition has finally moved away from being a Stroke Event with a unique handicap system that pre-existed the National Golflink System which was introduced decades ago. Tuesday competitions will in now be played as a Nine Hole Stableford Event playing off Golflink Handicaps. The events are open to entrants of all ages and both genders. Entrants can play in the Nine Hole event and go and play 18 holes if they wish. The Golflink Handicap system will conjoin a nine hole event from the following week for handicap purposes which is always based on 18 holes. The routine schedule of golf competition events each week for all ages and gender is Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and with the ladies competition being held each Wednesday. Special events are also held on other days.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/be691013-b8c1-42ee-9bb9-9f4b7f236005.jpg/r70_507_4346_2923_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg