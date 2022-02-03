Man threatened to release sexual images

news, local-news,

A 26-year-old Cowra man has been fined $2300 and given a nine-month supervised intensive corrections order at Cowra Local Court. Nicholas William Higgins, of the Mid Western Highway, was before the court charged with using a carriage service to harass and threatening to distribute an intimate image without consent and pleaded guilty. According to police documents, on the evening of November 12, 2021, Higgins' victim went out with friends. Around 6.07am the next day, Higgins tried to call the victim and sent them multiple messages over Facebook messenger to answer their phone. The victim told Higgins to stop contacting them but he ignored them and continued to call. After 15 calls and numerous texts, the victim picked up the phone and spoke to Higgins. During the 35 minute call, Higgins accused the victim of sleeping with a relative and threatened to distribute sexual images and videos of the victim he had on his phone. Concerned about this, the victim hung up the phone. Higgins then tried to contact the victim another 26 times bringing the total number of times he attempted to contact the victim to 42 within a two-hour period. During proceedings Magistrate Roger Prowse questioned Higgins' solicitor if the photos existed and been deleted or if it had been an empty threat. "If it is an empty threat, it is a mitigating factor, but if it's an actual threat because he does [have the photos] he will lose access to them to diminish his opportunity to distribute them again," he said. "Because if anybody who has the complete lack of moral fibre to make a threat like he did, the court would be reluctant to believe him, if he said the sun was raising in the east. "I'd take an independent sighting you see. "It's like believing President Putin saying 'I have no desires in Ukraine', who else said that, the mustachioed chap from Germany in the 1930s who said 'I have no further territorial desires' as he kept invading country after country." Unable to answer that, Higgins' ALS solicitor asked for a brief recess and for a police detective to verify there were no photos on Higgins' phone. Upon their return Higgins' solicitor informed the court there had been photos on the phone which had been deleted by the detective in front of him and Higgins. Higgins' solicitor told the court the threat had been made in the heat of the moment. "These are offences Mr Higgins regrets," he said. "He has a common assault record back in 2018, so it's not the most sparse record but it's also far from the the most fecund. "He doesn't have any sort of intimidation offences, anything of this kind on his record, which would give your honor some comfort that this is something he won't be repeating given how close he would be skating to full time imprisonment." In sentencing, Magistrate Prowse said Higgins had been a 'click' away from full time custody. "Threatening, let alone doing it, threatening to distribute images of that nature causes a serious domestic violence offence," he said. "The other party was worried you were going to do it, why was that? "Because you had been brow beating them, intimidating them, harassing them with phone call, after phone call, after phone call demanding that they speak to you. "It's a complete and utter abuse of the power situation of a most unsavory, salacious nature. "Luckily, through the very good intervention of Mr Robinson, your continued possessions were discovered in the presence of a detective and deleted. "Because if you had refused to participate in that or refused to hand over the phone then the court would have left with the only rational inference being you still had them and still wanted to use them in a 'blackmail' situation some time in the future and you would have been locked up on the spot. "Your solicitor has done a very good job on your behalf, not because you deserve it, because of your callous disregard of any moral standing of any sort whatsoever. "Don't get yourself into this or any other circumstances again in the next nine months otherwise you will go to jail, then see if you can stretch it out for the rest of your life."

Man threatened to release sexual images