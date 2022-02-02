Woman told to make this her last time at court

news, local-news,

A 26-year-old Cowra woman has been given a 14-month supervised community corrections order and fined $300 at Cowra Local Court. Emma Higgins, of the Mid Western Highway, was before the court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, damaging property, using offensive language in a public place and possession of an unauthorised firearm. She plead guilty. According to police documents, on December 17, 2021, Higgins attended her victim's Christmas party and consumed alcohol. Around 10pm, the victim gave Higgins their bank card and she travelled to a local bottle shop to purchase more alcohol. After not returning for some time, the victim locked and secured their house to prevent Higgins from returning. Around 10.30pm, Higgins returned and began screaming at the victim to be let inside. Her screaming caused a neighbour to call police, believing the property was being broken into. Higgins then walked along the side of the property and jumped a five foot colourbond fence to enter the backyard. While doing this, she injured herself and went to the back door where she continued to scream and kick the door until she was let inside. Once inside, she then punched her victim in the face causing their lip to split and bleed. The victim then went to a bedroom to get away from Higgins who went into the laundry. While in there she began kicking the internal door causing it to break and not operate normally, trapping her inside. Police attended and found Higgins screaming from the laundry. Police took her to the front yard and spoke to the victim. While taking their statement, police observed a 'gel-blaster' in the shape of a Colt M4 rifle and projectiles in the laundry. Police questioned the victim about the rifle who informed police Higgins had received it from a family member. While in custody, Higgins took part in an interview and stated she had purchased the rifle for $70 online and had known it was illegal. Higgins' ALS Solicitor told the court the evening had been an unfortunate incident. "It appears to be something of an unfortunate storm, the night, she reacted very poorly to a criminal extent," he said. "Certainly these matters are the first of their nature on her record, it is otherwise very sparse. "She's not someone who thought she would be before the court for these offences and is embarrassed to before the court. "There is a limited risk to any reoffending." Higginss solicitor also told the court that while his client knew the gel-blaster was illegal when talking to police, she had only found that out after she received it. When questioned by Magistrate Roger Prowse as to why Higgins hadn't destroyed it after learning that fact, her solicitor said that plan hadn't crossed her mind. "That course of action didn't occur to her your honour and she now regrets that," he said. "This appears to be a crime of, for lack of a better word, foolishness." However Magistrate Prowse said that excuses held "as much veracity as a political promise". "It's a crime of omission to start with, then it's a crime of co-mission as soon as she found out it was illegal and did nothing more about it," he said. "She should have gone, 'If I had known about that I wouldn't have bought it, I know what I'll do I'll smash it on the back steps, or stick it in the bin, break it in half'. "But instead she stuck it in the laundry, the only rational inference you can draw from that is 'when the time is right I'll use that, give it to someone, or do something else with it'." In sentencing Magistrate Prowse said it was Higgins' good record that prevented her from going to jail. "The first point of call for a domestic violence offence is jail," he said. "It makes not a bit of difference to this particular court if it's a bloke doing it to sheila, a bloke doing it to another bloke, a sheila doing it to a bloke or a sheila doing it to a sheila which at this point in time incorporates all the relationships that I can think of. "Mother, father, sister, uncle, cousin, daughter, son and so it goes around. "And I'm not overly interested in excuses about 'they did this, I couldn't do the other thing, they locked me out', tough toenails it wasn't as if you were going to die from exposure if you were out of the house. "You could have called the police and asked 'can you get given name to let me in' as opposed to carrying on in such away the neighbours called the police. "Luckily for you you don't have any matters on your record of a similar nature, that's possibly the only thing stopping you from going to jail. "So you had better make this the first, last and only time you get involved in this sort of carry on."

Woman told to make this her last time at court