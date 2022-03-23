Bowling Club wins B Grade thriller

news, local-news,

In a match fitting of a grand final Cowra Bowling Club finally prevailed to take out the B Grade cricket grand final over Grenfell on Saturday off the back of aggressive batting at the top of the order and composure from its bowling attack. With opener Blair Holgate blasting a quick fire 21 from 34 deliveries and fellow opener and Bowling Club captain Chris Day anchoring the innings with a patient 36 from 94 deliveries Bowling Club batted first and set Grenfell 116 for victory. Grenfell fell just six runs short after Day took the final wicket with a ball he joked "was the only one I got to go straight all season". It was a match that appeared in the bag on more than occasion for Cowra Bowling Club only for Grenfell to fight its way back into the contest. "It was was always the plan," Day said of the aggressive start. Holgate's wicket was the first to fall with the score on 25, the opener contributing 21 before Chris Day and Charlie Johns settled the innings with a 47 run stand. "We'd set ourselves 120 and we very nearly got there," Day said. "He plays his shots pretty much from ball one," Day said the Holgate innings. "We had him in the top four to get us off to a flyer. We knew it wasn't going to be easy to score too quickly, the whole day we had 120 in mind, that was our target." Outside the top four Bowling Club struggled to get on top of the Grenfell attack, in particularly Jaxon Greenaway who was a standout for both sides with the ball, finishing the day with 5-17 from eight overs. Day's 36, Johns' 22 and Paul Basham's 13 in the middle order eventually proved the difference between the two sides. None of the other Bowling Club batsman reaching double figures, the home side collapsing from a commanding position at 1-70 to be 6-103 and all out for 114 in the 35th over. Simon Ryan was bowled for four, Drew Willis run out for a duck, Dusty Ceissam caught for seven, D Hampton run out for two and B Eltham bowled for a duck with J Chamberlain remaining not out one. Alongside Greenaway the wicket takers for Grenfell were Luke Murphy 1-26 and Bailey Edwards 2-21. Grenfell's run chase started in the worse possible fashion with Simon Ryan picking up Steven Walker for a duck. Bailey Edwards (14) and Henry Mitton (11) attempted to salvage the innings taking the score to 29 before Mitton was dismissed with the score on 29. Mitton went two runs later and Jaxon Greenaway was unable to replicate his bowling heroics, dismissed for four with Grenfell battling for momentum at 4-38. When Tyler Byron (7) was on his way back to the shade of Twigg Oval with the score on 45 the momentum had well and truly swung in favour of Bowling Club. Charlie Mitton (16) and Caleb Haddin attempted to breath life back into the Grenfell innings taking the score to 62 before Haddin was dismissed. Mitton and Luke Murphy (9) went in quick succession with the score on 77 and 79 with Grenfell needing something special at 8-79 with 10 overs left. Riley Edwards and Mick Smith had taken Grenfell to 8-88, 28 short of the target but still with seven overs left and the momentum swinging back to Grenfell. When Smith was run out by Charlie Johns for six, the momentum was back with Bowling Club with the score at 9-92 with five overs remaining. Riley Edwards (16) and Shaun Logan (4 not out) combined for a final wicket stand of 18 before Edwards was out lbw to Day just six runs short of victory in the 34th over. Bowling Club's bowlers shared the wickets with Simon Ryan taking 2-9, Chris Day 2-23, Blair Holgate 2-23, Dusty Ceissam 2-18 and Paul Basham 1-13. "Luckily the boys held their nerve," Day said. "We fielded really well and took our chances when they came. "We were a bit worried but knew we only needed one wicket at the end, it was just about holding our nerve."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/be6dd64d-ea5c-41db-a9e9-2194d23d6d62.JPG/r2248_967_4496_2237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg