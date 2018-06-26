Cowra Guardian
Thursday, 7 December 2023
More than 30mm expected throughout dry-as-a-bone central NSW

John Ellicott
By John Ellicott
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:06pm, first published June 26 2018 - 1:11pm
Heavy rain for Central West is no joke
Heavy rain for Central West is no joke

Its surely music to sore ears. Finally a large rain event is developing through much of the centre of drought-afflicted areas of NSW and Queensland, with up to 40mm predicted in cropping and farming areas from the Queensland to the Victorian border.

John Ellicott

John Ellicott

senior journalist

journalist and author

