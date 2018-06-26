Heavy rain for Central West is no joke

For Queensland, the heaviest falls on and west of the ranges look to be over the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and parts of Maranoa and Warrego. There is also a chance some far southwestern parts could get some good falls. By Thursday evening, some places could have collected 20-30mm of rain. A thunderstorm or two might be generated, which could enhance rainfall, however its more likely to the east of the ranges.