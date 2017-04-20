Lach River stud, owned by the Chalker family at Darby's Falls, has taken the top award in this year's Sydney Royal Merino show feature breed.
At only their second Sydney Royal, the medium/strong producing wool stud proved they are here for the long run, this year taking the grand champion strong wool ram title.
But this year it was the large framed heavy cutting Lach River 019-15 by East Mundalla Jonty, the supreme exhibit at Bendigo in 2011 and out of a Calendar ewe that caught the judges eye. Calendar was the 2012 Australian ram of the year.
Judge Tim Dalla praised the four-tooth March shorn ram for his overall size and bulk.
He is a big ram, has a fantastic head and carries a lot of wool, Mr Dalla said.
The June 2105-drop ram first took the blue ribbon in the four tooth strong wool March shorn class before catapulting to champion strong wool ram and eventually grand champion.
