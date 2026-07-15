By encouraging neighbours to communicate, get to know one another, and build a cohesive community, Neighbourhood Watch aims to improve the safety of all community members.

With school returning after the winter break, this month we are looking at how to keep everyone safe around our schools and surrounding streets.

It is important that motorists pay attention to their surroundings when driving near schools during morning start times and afternoon finishing times both in signposted school zones and further abroad.

Road safety issues in the school area include keeping to the signposted speed limits and being aware of the location of marked school crossings.

The lower speed limit reduces the risk and potential severity of a crash.

School zone signs, dragon’s teeth road markings and flashing lights improve the visibility and driver awareness of school zones.

Parents need to be alert and careful to keep children safe on their way to school and on arrival.

Children learn safe road user habits from you and will continue them when they are old enough to travel alone.

Children up to 10 years old are still developing skills that help them to predict or identify dangers and may tend to act impulsively.

It is important that parents model appropriate safe behaviour.

Walking the extra few metres to the designated crossing may save your child from serious injury.

Pedestrians must use the shortest and safest route when crossing the road and not linger longer than necessary.

If a pedestrian crossing or traffic lights are within 20 metres, you must use them.

Always park and turn legally around schools.

Manoeuvres such as U-turns and three-point turns are dangerous during busy school drop-off and pick-up times.

Drop your child off and pick them up on the school side of the road if possible or escort them to the crossing.

Calling out to them from across the road is dangerous – they may run to you without checking for traffic.

Always have your child get in and out of the vehicle through the ‘Safety Door’.

The ‘Safety Door’ is the rear kerb side door of the vehicle.

It is away from passing traffic and safest for your child.

Give way to pedestrians particularly when entering and leaving driveways.

Parking signs are planned with children’s safety in mind.

Park safely and legally, even if it means walking further to the school gate.

Motorists must maintain a high level of awareness around schools because of the increased number of pedestrians and cyclists.

To reduce traffic congestion around schools walking or cycling should be encouraged where possible.

Walking and cycling offer exceptional health, financial, and environmental benefits.

Biking or walking to school can help kids get exercise, which can improve focus and reduce stress.

It can help to build a sense of community with other bikers and classmates assist children to gain a sense of independence and responsibility.

It is up to all members of our community, not just parents, to ensure that the youngest members of the community can move around safely.

Be sure to look out for further information on this and other relevant issues by following us on the Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page.