The Canowindra Pythons have managed their first win of the 2024 season, a massive win of 79-21 against the Trangie Tigers at Tom Clyburn Oval.

Going into the game, the Pythons had been improving across previous matches and after a close call the previous week, found their feet.

"I expected to win, but didn't expect a blowout like that," coach Tom Roth said.

"The team just clicked, everything went well."



The team just clicked, everything went well

Tom Roth

"Trangie were a good bunch of blokes who came to win. They came a long way, brought 26 people and really put in. It made it a good day."

Roth made special mention of the contributions to the match by Dylan Slattery and Andy Townsend.



He said the Pythons performed incredibly alongside Ollie Groves, who in his 50th match with the team scored three tries.



"Ollie has grown into a major part of our club, not only on the field but off as well being our team manager and junior vice president."

With morale up, the Pythons are facing the Magpies in Molong next week, with some key Magpies' players expected to be unavailable.



With the magpies up at the top of the ladder, it remains to be seen if the key absences will have an effect on the 'Pies side.

Roth says he wants to see the Pythons focus on consistency and not become complacent.

"We need to keep doing what we're doing, we're at a good standard now and we need to work to keep it at this level," he said.