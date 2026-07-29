The Inner Wheel Club of Cowra recently celebrated its 67th Changeover with a happy and well-attended luncheon at Club Cowra, marking another year of friendship, service and community contribution.

The club will again be led by a shared presidency, with Wendy Langhorne, Beverley Bundy and Mandy Howard taking on the role for 2026–27.

The Changeover luncheon included the lighting of the Flame of Friendship by Marcia Ryan, the International Toast by Christine Parker, Grace by Sue Brown and the extinguishing of the Flame of Friendship by Judy Houghton.

The 2025–26 International Theme, Step Up and Lead by Example, was reflected in the work of Cowra members under the shared presidency of Beverley Bundy, Mandy Howard, Sue Brown and Peggy Chivers.

During the year, the club supported the community through donations to six local schools, Cowra Eisteddfod, St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army.

Members were also privileged to again host Cowra’s Australia Day Morning Tea at the Cowra Civic Centre.

Fundraising and service were also highlights of the year. In October, the club’s major fundraiser involved catering for five days, providing morning teas and lunches for the Red Radials pilots, including former military and commercial pilots who choose Cowra Airport as their base for formation flying practice.

The club continued its support for their National Project, Australian Cord Blood Research, to participate in a two-kilometre walk along the Lachlan River.

Sponsored members were joined by Mayor Cr Paul Smith, Cr Cheryl Downing, Cowra Guardian’s journalist Cara Kemp and sponsorship by Deputy Mayor Cr Nikki Kiss .

This was rewarded with morning tea and a short business meeting at the home of member Beverley Bundy.

Cowra’s Pridham Centre was also the venue for a Fun, Friendship and Learning Day, bringing together Inner Wheel members from Bathurst, Blayney, Dubbo, Oberon, Orange and Cowra.

Cowra members provided morning tea and luncheon, and visitors praised both the Centre and the town of Cowra for offering such a unique and historic conference venue.

Looking ahead, the International Theme for 2026–27 is Grow and Flourish, encouraging members to nurture and strengthen existing friendships while welcoming new women into the organisation.

As part of one of the world’s largest women’s voluntary service organisations, Inner Wheel Cowra continues to thrive on friendship and service, with a focus on helping create happier futures and better lives for women and girls locally, nationally and internationally.

Women interested in friendship, service and community involvement are warmly invited to make contact.

Inner Wheel Cowra meetings are held at 11 am on the third Monday of each month, usually at Club Cowra. Contact the club at iiw.au.cowra@gmail.com.