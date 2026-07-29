The New South Wales Government has extended consultation on the proposed Crown Lands Management Amendment Bill following calls from the New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council and Local Aboriginal Land Councils, with Cowra among the communities waiting years for land claims to be resolved.

The consultation period has now been extended until Friday, 31 July, after NSWALC and the wider Aboriginal Land Rights Network requested additional time to properly consider the proposed amendments.

The extension follows growing concerns from Aboriginal land councils across the state that the Bill, in its current form, could have significant consequences for outstanding Aboriginal land claims.

Cowra Local Aboriginal Land Council, which is part of the Wiradjuri region, currently has 946 outstanding land claims awaiting determination, with the average claim having remained unresolved for nine years.

Across the broader Wiradjuri region, which includes 21 Local Aboriginal Land Councils, there are 12,159 incomplete land claims yet to be determined, with some claims remaining outstanding for more than 12 years.

NSWALC said the Government's decision to extend consultation was an important first step towards genuine engagement with Aboriginal communities.

The proposed amendments were first provided to the Aboriginal Land Rights Network by the NSW Government on June 19 for review.

Despite welcoming the extension, NSWALC said it remains opposed to elements of the proposed legislation, arguing the Bill still contains discriminatory provisions that could adversely affect Aboriginal land rights.

NSWALC Deputy Chairperson Leeanne Hampton said the lengthy delays in processing land claims were already impacting communities such as Cowra.

"Cowra LALC has been waiting more than nine years for some of their land claims to be assessed," Ms Hampton said.

"The rightful owners of this land deserve to have it returned; the NSW Government should be progressing these claims much more quickly."

Ms Hampton said the proposed Crown Lands Management Amendment Bill heightened concerns for communities already waiting years for decisions.

"In the wake of the NSW Government's Crown Land Management Amendment Bill, these stagnant land claims within Cowra LALC boundaries are a serious cause for concern; if the Bill were to pass in its current form, the Cowra LALC land claims would be put at risk," she said.

NSWALC thanked the Aboriginal Land Rights Network for its continued advocacy and unity in calling for greater consultation, saying the extension demonstrates the importance of community voices being heard during the legislative process.

While consultation has been extended, NSWALC maintains that further changes to the Bill are necessary to ensure existing Aboriginal land rights are protected and that long-standing land claims can continue to be progressed without additional barriers.

The consultation period on the Crown Lands Management Amendment Bill will remain open until this Friday, 31 July.