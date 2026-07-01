The Cowra Hospital Redevelopment is a step closer to completion after the NSW Government allocated $8.1 million in the 2026-27 State Budget to complete the final stage of the $114.3 million project, including demolition of the old hospital, landscaping and new car parking.

The redevelopment, which began in 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2027, has already transformed healthcare in Cowra following the opening of the new purpose built hospital building in December 2025.

The upgraded facility has expanded clinical capacity and introduced a range of new services for local residents and surrounding communities.

A spokesperson for Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said the investment was part of the State Government's record health budget, aimed at strengthening healthcare services across New South Wales.

"Record Health funding announced in the 2026-27 State Budget as part of more staff and more services will be targeted towards the most needed areas of health and will see the recruitment of an additional 9,000 health workers over the next four years, including nurses, allied health workers, and paramedics," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said local health districts would determine how best to use the additional resources to meet the needs of their communities.

"Local Health Districts will be empowered to make the decisions based on the health needs of their communities, and this will be different across NSW," the spokesperson said.

"It could include additional staff, extending hours of operations, expanding services or treatment spaces."

The latest funding will complete the final works of the redevelopment.

"The 2026-27 State Budget includes an additional $4.1 million for the Cowra Hospital Redevelopment, bringing the total investment for the new hospital to $114.3 million."

"The additional funding allows for the completion of the finishing works, including demolition of the old hospital, landscaping and car parking works," the spokesperson said.

Since opening, the new hospital has significantly increased the range of healthcare services available locally.

"This follows the opening of the new purpose-built hospital building in December 2025, expanding clinical capacity and providing local and surrounding communities with new and enhanced healthcare services closer to home," the spokesperson said.

Among the new services introduced are Cowra's first CT scanner, a new ultrasound service and an expanded dental clinic, while the redevelopment has also delivered an expanded emergency department, larger inpatient wards and new maternity and pathology services.

These improvements mean many patients can now receive treatment in Cowra instead of travelling to larger regional centres.

The spokesperson said planning for the expanded services had included recruitment of additional staff.

"Thorough workforce planning ensured the hospital has been appropriately staffed since it opened, including additional recruitment to support new and expanded services delivered as part of the redevelopment," the spokesperson said.

Recruitment is continuing, with the emergency department receiving 5.89 additional full-time equivalent positions under the Safe Staffing Levels initiative.

"Cowra District Hospital emergency department has been allocated 5.89 FTE to support the implementation of Safe Staffing Levels, with recruitment to those positions currently underway," the spokesperson said.

Future planning is also underway to support the growing health workforce, with key worker accommodation proposed next to the hospital.

"Early works to prepare the site for construction are expected to begin soon," the spokesperson said.

"The purpose-built accommodation will provide safe, modern and convenient housing for short and long-term healthcare workers while they provide care at Cowra Hospital, such as doctors, nurses and allied health professionals."

The Cowra Hospital Redevelopment has been guided by the Cowra Health Clinical Services Plan 2020-2030, which identified the need for upgraded facilities to support an ageing population and improve access to healthcare closer to home.