Around 200 emergency services personnel converged on Cowra Airport for a major multi agency training exercise, bringing together frontline responders responsible for protecting communities during emergencies and disasters.

The exercise involved representatives from the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS), NSW State Emergency Service (SES), Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW), NSW Police and NSW Ambulance, providing an opportunity for personnel from different agencies to participate in a shared training event.

With multiple emergency services organisations taking part, the event highlighted the importance of cooperation between frontline responders who play critical roles in keeping regional communities safe.

Supporting the exercise was the Rapid Relief Team (RRT), whose local volunteers provided hundreds of meals to ensure participants were fed throughout the training.

The organisation supplied breakfast and lunch to emergency services personnel, allowing those involved to focus on the day's activities.

Cowra RRT Local Team Leader Gerald Wallace said volunteers were pleased to support the agencies and recognise the important work they undertake.

"One of Rapid Relief Team's major priorities is supporting the frontline workers who keep our communities safe," Mr Wallace said.

"RRT volunteers provided breakfasts and lunches for the emergency services personnel taking part in this training exercise, ensuring they were fuelled and energised for the day."

The involvement of five emergency services agencies made the Cowra Airport event a significant gathering of frontline personnel, with representatives from firefighting, emergency response, policing and ambulance services participating.

While each organisation has its own responsibilities, major emergencies can require several agencies to respond, making opportunities for joint training an important part of emergency preparedness.

For regional communities such as Cowra, where emergency services play a vital role in responding to incidents across both urban and rural areas, cooperation between agencies is particularly valuable.

The exercise also demonstrated the contribution community organisations can make to supporting emergency services beyond frontline operations.

Rather than taking part in the training itself, RRT volunteers worked behind the scenes to provide practical assistance to participants.

Mr Wallace said supporting emergency services through food provision was an established part of the organisation's work.

"RRT regularly supports emergency services through meal provision at training exercises, briefings and operational events just like this one at Cowra Airport," he said.

The Cowra event forms part of the organisation's broader commitment to assisting emergency services personnel, particularly during periods of increased operational demand.

Established in 2013, the Rapid Relief Team was created to provide practical support to emergency services responding to disasters and crises.

Since then, the organisation has expanded its activities to include charitable donations, community events and assistance to frontline workers through food and other resources.

RRT is the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and has grown into an international volunteer organisation with more than 16,500 volunteers.

Its work includes providing meals to emergency responders during training exercises, operational deployments and other activities where practical support can assist personnel undertaking demanding responsibilities.

The organisation also supports communities through charitable initiatives and events aimed at providing assistance where it is needed.

At Cowra Airport, that support translated into hundreds of meals for the approximately 200 emergency services participants, helping sustain personnel throughout the training exercise.

The event provided an opportunity to recognise not only the agencies responsible for responding to emergencies, but also the volunteers and community organisations that contribute to their work.

For RRT's Cowra volunteers, the exercise was another opportunity to support the people who dedicate their time and skills to protecting others.

With emergency services personnel from five agencies coming together, the training event highlighted the collective effort involved in maintaining emergency preparedness and the role local volunteers can play in supporting those on the frontline.

More information about the Rapid Relief Team and its community initiatives is available at www.rrtglobal.org.