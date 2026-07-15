A new milestone event celebrating inclusion, confidence and community is taking shape in Cowra, with Enablement Services preparing to host its first Inclusive Debutante Ball in October.

The special event will provide disability services participants with the opportunity to experience the tradition of a debutante ball in a welcoming, accessible and supportive environment, celebrating individuality and achievement.

The Inclusive Debutante Ball will be held at Club Cowra on Friday, 16 October 2026, with preparations well underway following a recent planning meeting involving participants, families and organisers.

Enablement Services Director Diane Graham said the response to the event has been overwhelmingly positive, with interest coming not only from Cowra participants but also from neighbouring communities.

“The response has been really, really well received,” Ms Graham said.

“We even had some people coming from Forbes."

"Three of those participants are from Forbes who want to participate.”

The event will feature 18 participants taking part in the debutante celebrations, with the planning committee working closely to ensure the night is tailored to the needs and comfort of everyone involved.

Ms Graham said the recent meeting gave participants and families the opportunity to view the venue, discuss arrangements and have their voices heard in the planning process.

“We talked about what’s been organised so far, which was music had been organised, if anyone was having difficulty getting dresses and that sort of thing, suits, and we discussed the attire for the night,” she said.

“The way the place will be laid out, the music, the cake, and an MC had been decided upon.”

Organisers are also focusing on ensuring the event is accessible for people with a range of needs, including considerations around sensory requirements.

Ms Graham said the team was carefully planning aspects such as lighting, venue setup and accessibility to ensure everyone feels comfortable on the night.

“We’re talking about people’s requirements,” she said.

“If people are in wheelchairs, if they had any issues around sensory things like the lighting, they’ve got lots of fairy lights and things, we need to make sure everyone is okay with that sort of thing.”

A photographer has also been involved in the planning process, speaking with organisers about how the evening and special moments can be captured for participants and their families.

The Inclusive Debutante Ball aims to provide more than just a formal event, it is designed to celebrate confidence, belonging and the achievements of participants.

Ms Graham said the event reflects Enablement Services’ commitment to creating opportunities where everyone can participate and feel valued.

“It’s just been nice,” she said.

“We have people, clients that are accessing other services as well, so I do feel that it’s inclusive.”

Unlike traditional debutante balls, organisers have intentionally designed the event to remove barriers and ensure participants can celebrate in a way that feels right for them.

The committee decided there would not be pressure for participants to wear traditional white debutante dresses, instead allowing everyone to choose outfits that reflect their personality and preferences.

Ms Graham said this approach was important to ensure no one felt excluded because of cost or expectations.

“We felt that there might have been some people that may not have been able to afford a white dress, and then may have just had a nice evening dress in their wardrobe,” she said.

“We didn’t want anyone to have to go to huge expense.”

Participants will instead be encouraged to wear colours and styles they feel comfortable and confident in.

“They’re really happy that it’s coloured because a lot of them have got favourite colours too,” Ms Graham said.

“They’ve been able to wear the colour that they feel comfortable in or the colour that they like.”

For male participants, formal options including shirts, ties and jackets will also be available for those who choose to wear them.

Additional support has also been offered by members of the community, including donations of evening wear and assistance with alterations.

Ms Graham said one community member donated evening wear for participants, providing another way for the wider community to support the event.

A staff member has also offered to assist with alterations to ensure outfits fit comfortably.

“We’ve got someone who has offered to do alterations on anyone’s dresses or outfits,” she said.

The event will also feature dance choreography, with a participant’s sister-in-law volunteering to help teach the debutantes their routines.

“We’ve got a person that’s offered to do our dance choreography,” Ms Graham said.

“One of our clients’ sister in laws is going to do it for us, so she’s offered to do that, which is helpful as well.”

Among those preparing to make their debut are participants Gabby and Merle, who both expressed excitement about taking part in the celebration.

Gabby said she was looking forward to the occasion and had dreamed of participating in a debutante ball.

“Good, really excited,” Gabby said when asked how she felt about making her debut.

“Yes, it is,” she said when asked if it was something she had wanted to do for some time.

She has already begun preparing for the event, including organising her dress, hair and makeup.

Merle is also eagerly anticipating the night, confirming she has her preparations underway and will even be attending with her partner.

“Yes,” Merle said when asked if she was excited to make her debut.

She said she had wanted to participate for a while and already had her dress, shoes and other items prepared.

Merle also revealed she has been practising her makeup ahead of the event and hopes to showcase another talent on the night.

“She wants to sing on stage as well,” organisers said.

Entries for the Inclusive Debutante Ball officially closed on 12 June, with priority given to Enablement Services participants and their families.

While organisers are working within the venue’s capacity limits, Ms Graham said there may be an opportunity for members of the wider community to attend depending on ticket availability.

The venue can comfortably accommodate around 150 people, with organisers needing to prioritise participants and their families before opening any remaining tickets to the public.

“We’re limited in one aspect that to fit comfortably in that area, Marc said about 150 people,” Ms Graham said.

“Priority would be given to those clients and their family members in relation to tickets.”

A further planning meeting will take place in August, where organisers will finalise details including flowers, decorations, the colour theme and ticket availability.

While a formal theme has not yet been selected, Ms Graham said participants would have input into how the venue looks and feels on the night.

The event is shaping up to be a significant celebration for Cowra Enablement Services, providing participants with an opportunity to dress up, perform, connect with others and be recognised for who they are.

With excitement already building among participants, families and organisers, the Inclusive Debutante Ball promises to be a memorable evening celebrating confidence, inclusion and community spirit.