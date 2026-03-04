The Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre, a key tourism driver in the state’s Central West, will soon offer an improved visitor experience thanks to a $250,000 NSW Government upgrade.

The 12.5-acre site is the largest Japanese garden in the southern hemisphere and attracts an estimated 50,000 Australian and international visitors each year. A symbol of goodwill and reconciliation following the World War II breakout of Japanese citizens interned in Cowra, it is both a meaningful and beautiful rendition of Japanese culture and landscape.

A Crown Reserves Improvement Fund grant to Cowra Shire Council will help fund amenity and accessibility upgrades, including an upgraded entry pathway to deliver inclusive access, and an updated foyer to provide a welcoming entry.

To complement expansion of the garden’s on-site cafe, the current restroom facilities will be relocated and rebuilt, while the reception area and office will also receive a face-lift.

Once complete, the upgrades will enhance visitor comfort and inclusivity, boost tourism appeal, and strengthen Cowra Japanese Garden’s role as a cultural and community destination.

Chairman of the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre Board Mr Bill West said, “this grant will greatly help us improve the visitor experience at the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre".

"Upgrades to the entry pathway and foyer will help ensure that everyone can access and enjoy our highly regarded, culturally significant, and beautiful facility."

Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said , “the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre is a special space that serves important cultural, historical, and recreational purposes".

“The NSW Government is focused on building better communities, so it’s great to see the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund program support these amenity and accessibility upgrades,"

Duty MLC for Cootamundra Mr Stephen Lawrence said, “increasing the accessibility and enhancing the amenity of this nationally significant heritage asset is great for the local community and Cowra's visiting economy alike, and it shows the respect the Cowra Japanese Gardens and Cultural Centre deserves in preserving Australia's wartime and post-war history.”

Opened in 1979, the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre supports cultural relations between the people of Cowra Shire and Japan – a relationship which originated from the nearby World War II Prisoner of War Camp. The camp housed approximately 4,000 Japanese and other Axis prisoners and in 1944, saw more than 1,000 Japanese prisoners attempt an escape, resulting in over 200 deaths. The Cowra breakout remains Australia’s largest prison break.

Today, the garden is a site of peace, with waterfalls, waterways, and manicured lawns providing a serene haven for birdlife, alongside an authentic Japanese teahouse, cottage, and Bonsai house. The on-site cultural centre hosts year-round activities and an impressive display of Japanese artistry and craftsmanship, including ceramics, kimono, lacquerware, and woodworks.

The upgrade is scheduled for the first half of 2026, with visitors able to enjoy full access while work is underway. Work is expected to finish ahead of the 2026 Sakura Matsuri (Cherry Blossom Festival), which is held each September to celebrate the blossoms’ arrival – a cherished Japanese tradition symbolising renewal and new beginnings.

The Crown Reserves Improvement Fund supports Crown Land Managers by providing funding for repairs, maintenance and improvements on Crown reserves to deliver outcomes that benefit the community, boost the economy, and support cultural, sporting, and recreational life of NSW.