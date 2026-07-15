The curtain has fallen on the Cowra Cabaret Company's first everproduction, but excitement surrounding the show continues to ripple through the community after three completely sold out performances captivated audiences at Club Cowra.

Cabaret La Fantaisie marked the company's debut, featuring an immersive 30 act production showcasing the depth of performing arts talent in the region.

Local vocalists, dancers and musicians joined forces with the Cowra District Band and guest performers from Tasmania's Minx Cabaret Company to create what organisers described as an unforgettable theatrical experience.

For co-director Claudia Harrison, the overwhelming community support exceeded every expectation.

"We are all, the entire cast and crew, are still on a high because we are just so blown away by Cowra and the people that have come from far away to watch the show and the support that we received," she said.

"I mean, selling out all our shows is just mind blowing for a first time."

"I can't even express how all of us are still buzzing."

"It's incredible."

The production sold out both evening performances as well as a matinee, with audiences travelling from outside the region to experience the new local production.

For Ms Harrison, however, the show's success was measured by far more than ticket sales.

She said the vision behind Cowra Cabaret Company was to create opportunities for local performers while strengthening connections across the town's performing arts community.

"The most important thing that we were going for were really a few things," she said.

"One of them was providing a platform for the amazing entertainers that we have in Cowra."

"We wanted to allow them to perform in a professionally supported show and in front of audiences that might not otherwise have the opportunity to see them."

The production also brought together several local arts organisations that had not collaborated on such a scale before.

"The opportunity to collaborate with the Cowra District Band, with the two dance schools, we had teachers from both dance schools in Cowra, and of course our beautiful performers was something really special," Ms Harrison said.

"That collaboration piece was incredibly important to us."

Another key objective was ensuring the production became a stepping stone for the next generation of performers.

"It was really about passing the baton from our veteran and well known performers," she said.

"We wanted to pass the stage to our younger performers so they had that opportunity to be seen and be heard."

"The talent that came out of it was just incredible."

Despite months of planning and rehearsals, Ms Harrison admitted the final production still managed to surprise everyone involved.

"None of us expected as much as we saw," she said.

"We'd seen all the preparation over the months, but when it all finally came together, you really saw the opportunity to bring in comedy, talent, incredible music and so many different elements."

"It all came together into something really special."

"I'm someone who's usually never short of words, but this experience has left me almost speechless."

The production's success has also highlighted the appetite for live theatre in Cowra, with audiences embracing a locally produced show featuring homegrown talent alongside interstate performers.

Ms Harrison said the idea for the Cowra Cabaret Company began as a simple conversation before quickly growing into an ambitious community project.

"It actually all started quite casually," she said.

"Lisa and I and a couple of performers were at the back of Club Cowra one night after another performance."

"Lisa mentioned that it was going to be the first time in years that she wasn't travelling to Tasmania to perform with the Minx Cabaret Company."

That conversation sparked an idea that soon evolved into the formation of the Cowra Cabaret Company.

"Out of that conversation came the idea of bringing a Cowra Cabaret to Cowra," Harrison said.

"From there, myself, Emily Reynolds and Lisa created the business together and started putting everything into place."

While Ms Harrison played a key role in bringing the production to life, she was quick to credit fellow founder Lisa Flanagan as the driving force behind the project.

"This was Lisa's vision," she said.

"She is the visionary behind the whole thing."

"She wanted these dreams to come to life, and Emily and I just helped pull it all together."

"I really want people to know that this all started with Lisa's vision."

The production also benefited from a collaboration with the Minx Cabaret Company, bringing interstate performers together with Cowra artists to create a unique blend of local and professional talent.

The sold out debut has already generated excitement about the future of the Cowra Cabaret Company, with audiences praising both the quality of the performances and the opportunity to celebrate the town's thriving arts community.

For Ms Harrison, the greatest reward has been seeing local performers share the stage, new partnerships formed and audiences embrace a bold new addition to Cowra's cultural calendar.

"It's just been incredible," she said.

"The support from the community has been overwhelming, and we're so proud of what everyone achieved together."