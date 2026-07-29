By Bob Morgan

On Sunday afternoon at 2pm we hosted a new event, Ladies Lunge Club, with just shy of 30 ladies being introduced to or reacquainting themselves with Lawn Bowls.

Everyone had a great time on the Green, learning new tricks playing an age-old sport, which is a game to be enjoyed by people of all ages, genders, sizes and abilities.

Most importantly Lawn Bowls is a very social game, and once you’ve played, just like the rest of us, you’ll love it.

The ladies were served complimentary cheese and bickie platters provided by the club and washed down with wines also provided by the Club and a local sponsor.

Our next Ladies Lunge Club event is scheduled for Sunday 30th August between 2pm and 4pm.

Everyone that attended last Sunday is encouraged to join us again, anyone else wishing to be involved is invited to join them and bring along female friends and/or family members.

The event is targeted at adult women of all ages, and you need to turn up at the Club by 1.30pm to register and allow the organisers to organise everyone into teams.

You can even bring your own team if you wish.

This Saturday we have three of our newer bowlers, Graham (Squeak) Thompson, Geoff Payne and James (Jimbo) Khoury, contesting the State Rookies event at Forbes, with the winners on the day playing at Orange on Sunday.

On Sunday, our Men’s Grade 4 Pennant Team travel to South West Rocks to compete in the State Final of that event, with play to commence on Tuesday.

Best wishes to all those representing us this coming week, from the Bowls and Bowling Clubs.

Upcoming Matches and Events.

Sunday morning Mixed Social Bowls this week, commencing at 10am. Phone 02.6341.3219 between 8.45am and 9.30am.

Our next major tournament, the Cowra Breakout Pairs, will be played on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th August with up to 70 teams bowling at Cowra and Canowindra for $8,000 in prizemoney.

Good bowling everyone until next week.